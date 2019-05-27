The board of SAGAX AB (SAGA B, SE0005127818) approved in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 7, 2019, that 1 new share will be issued for every 1 existing share (Bonus Issue). The scheduled Ex-date is May 31, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.5. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726857