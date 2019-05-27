Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to implement the TARGET2 -calendar on 2 Jan 2020 in clearing and settlement of Exchange Traded Equity Derivatives with a Finnish underlying instrument. There will be no change in trading days. In addition to Saturdays and Sundays, the following days are neither Clearing nor Settlement days: -- 1 January - New Year's Day -- Good Friday -- 2nd Easter Day -- 1 May - Labour Day -- 25 December - Christmas Day -- 26 December - Boxing Day Please find attached calendar with 2020 TARGET2 days which will be Clearing and Settlement days for the Finnish equity derivatives. There is no change for 2019. Euroclear Finland has already adopted the TARGET2 -calendar. Nasdaq has received feedback from Finnish exchange members that the differences in the clearing and settlement calendar between us and the main Eurozone clearinghouses have caused challenging situations in connection with derivatives exercises of products with a Finnish underlying. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management , +46 8 405 69 70, product.management@nasdaq.com or Clearing, +46 8 405 6880, clearing@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726870