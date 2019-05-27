As from Tuesday May 28, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue including Monday June 10, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: TANGI TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012675163 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174508 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from Tuesday May 28, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TANGI BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012675171 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174509 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.