Calino International Fashion Ltd.: The Cannes Debut of Oriental Sunrise and the Sino-French Fashion Art Exchange Successfully Ended

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / On May 21st, the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival was held in France at the "Oriental Sunrise" China's original Cannes world premiere and the main venue of Sino-French culture, fashion and art exchange activities held in Majestic Beach. In the first show, the organizing committee brought the original Paris Fashion Week executive team, on the international stage with the dream of Chinese fashion practitioners, held the grand show and expressed China's creativity.The first exhibition focused on multi-dimensional expressions, it was a fashion dialogue among famous artists and original musicians around the world.

The first show began with the creative fashion of the new fashion designer Jiang Hua's mysterious starry series and the new jewelry designer Zeng Liuliu. Designer Jiang Hua's simple design contours well matched the unique fabrics to highlight the elegant female body. Jewelry designer Zeng Liuliu's creative jewellery was both fun and lively.

The original musician SNDJ of the son of Shangri-La, East Garden of Eden, gave the audience with his sounds of nature and expressive original songs, allowing guests to deeply feel the original music charm from the East and his works got waves of applause.

Independent designer Mary Hu used the theme of "No Borders Fashion". His works were seamlessly connected with international popular visuals, allowing the guests to experience the original fashion pulse from China and the design charm of the East.

When independent designer Mary Hu brought dozens of international models to the stage of the first performance and pushed the performance to the climax, contemporary artist Zuo Fengyi danced with a variety of color blocks and lines to outline the Oriental Sunris. The magnificent sunrise scene immediately amazed the audience. All the guests on the scene were impressed at the aesthetic creation of Chinese artists.







This series of Chinese original Cannes world premieres held for two days. On the 22nd, in the Sino-French fashion culture exchange event, a personal exhibition held jointly with the French Cézanne artist Veronique Faravel. The artist's work emphasized breaking boundaries, creating a borderless language, putting life under the spotlight, feeling the pulse of life, nurturing the freedom and beauty of life in the blend of colors, which won the unanimous appreciation of the guests. This series of events presented awards to award-winning designers, award-winning musicians and award-winning artists, and was successfully concluded at a happy cocktail party with the witnesses of hundreds of guests from film festivals around the world.

Email: info@lgohk.com

Source: Calino International Fashion Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546691/The-Cannes-Debut-of-Oriental-Sunrise-and-the-Sino-French-Fashion-Art-Exchange-Successfully-Ended