Leading representatives of the European solar industry have issued a call for a new industrial strategy ahead of the European Commission's upcoming proposals for the sector, which are expected this summer.Speaking at SolarPower Europe's recent 4th High-Level Industry Forum at Intersolar Europe in Munich, officials from the industry organization, as well as senior executives from a number of major companies, called for the adoption of a new industrial strategy for European solar. Representatives from key market players such as Enel Green Power, Sonnen eServices, Belectric Solar & Battery, SMA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...