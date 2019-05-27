Riga, Latvia, 2019-05-27 14:57 CEST -- In order to perform a buyback auction of Latvian Government debt securities competitive multi-price auction will be run on Nasdaq Riga on May 29, 2019. Latvian Government debt securities: ISIN Order Nominal Competitive auction date Max value to Settleme book value and time for placing bids be bought nt date (EUR) (EEST) (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA01 1 000 29.05.2019. 10:00-12:00 75 000 000 31.05.20 570125 8719A 19. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.00 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.