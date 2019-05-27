CanadaBis Capital Inc.: CanadaBis Capital Launches Partnership in Education with Olds College

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "The Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Stigma Grow ("Stigma") is proud to launch a new partnership in education with Olds College.

Stigma will participate in the "Cannabis Production Program" offered through Olds College by allowing students "hands on" training and experience opportunities in a cannabis work environment. After students complete their four online courses, they will complete their field study at Stigma's newly licensed facility in Red Deer County, which will prepare the individuals for future employment in the Cannabis Industry.

"We look forward to working in conjunction with Olds College to provide our industry the proper environment to develop skilled workers. We are proud of this facility and the ability we have to provide a training establishment while working closely with our community. Olds College has always been an excellent place to receive an education, and we are honoured to partner with them in this program," stated Travis McIntyre - President of CanadaBis Capital.

Stigma currently operates 22,000 sq/ft of production space and plans to expand this area to 66,000 sq/ft later this year. The Company received a standard cultivation and processing license from Health Canada on March 8, 2019, and has recently harvested its first crop. Stigma is anticipating the harvest of its second crop in early July of 2019 and is currently working on a strong Alberta brand catering to a quality experience. Proudly offering a craft product with optimal cannabinoid profiles, Stigma is the first Health Canada licensed producer operating in the Red Deer area.

CanadaBis has also granted, under its Stock Option Plan, options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees to purchase up to 4,125,000 common shares for a period of five years commencing on May 24, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The options will vest over a period of three years.

For more information on CanadaBis Capital, or Stigma Grow, please visit www.canadabis.com or contact:

Investor Relations

1-888-STI-GMA1

info@stigmagrow.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our business and operations including development and expansion plans and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; requirement for further capital, delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Filing Statement available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. CanadaBis Capital does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CanadaBis Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546678/CanadaBis-Capital-Launches-Partnership-in-Education-with-Olds-College