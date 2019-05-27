Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTCQB: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that in in connection with the formation of Gunpowder's fully owned Cryptocurrency subsidiary, MethodeVerte Inc., - as announced via press release on May 22nd, 2019 - Gunpowder Capital Corp., has appointed Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman as President and Chief Operating Officer of MethodeVerte Inc. With over 30 year's hands on practical experience in technology development, Mr. Pearlman brings to the organization an extensive and diversified technology background along with proven operational and business skills. Mr. Pearlman has held previous CEO, COO, CTO, and President roles in both private and public companies. Of note; Mr. Pearlman was President of the Asset Management division at Enghouse Systems Limited for seven years. While at Enghouse, Mr. Pearlman was responsible for the operational management of a global software development company serving the needs of multiple verticals with a diversified offering of enterprise software and service solutions.

In connection with his employment Mr. Pearlman has been granted 1,000,000 options of GPC at a price of $0.10 cents. The options vest immediately and have a life of 5 years.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that Mr. Ben Gelfand has been appointed to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Mr. Gelfand is the Managing Director of Investment Banking at a Canadian investment firm. Mr. Gelfand began his career with Fidelity Investments in October of 1987 and since has worked for Merrill Lynch and TD Waterhouse among others in sales, investment management, trading, private equity and investment banking roles. Ben has earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Ohio University.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

