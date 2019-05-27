Lyxor International Asset Management (SP5G) Lyxor ETF - 'Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc' - Income distribution 27-May-2019 / 13:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Multi Units Luxembourg Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32 Place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg (RCS Luxembourg B 115 129) (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ Notice to the shareholders of Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF Paris, Tuesday 30th of April 2019 Dear Shareholder, We count you amongst the investors of share class "Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc" (ISIN code: LU1950341179) (the "Share Class") of "Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF", a sub-fund of the Company (the "Sub-Fund"). The board of directors of the Company would like to inform you that it has decided to change, as from May 31st, 2019, the distribution policy of the Share Class which is currently capitalizing in order for it to become distributing. As from May 31st, 2019, the Share Class will consequently be renamed from "Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc" to "Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist". This above-mentioned change will be reflected in the prospectus to be dated May 2019 and in the Key Investor Information Document of the Share Class. Please note that the other characteristics of the Share Class will remain unchanged, including the codes used in trading and the management fees. Should you disagree with the above change, please note that until May 31st, 2019 (one month as from the date of this notice), there will be no redemption fee charged by the management company. However, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board of Directors ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SP5G Sequence No.: 8823 EQS News ID: 816161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

