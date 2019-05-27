sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,726 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W1P8 ISIN: IE00BBR67J55 Ticker-Symbol: GN1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREEN REIT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREEN REIT PLC
GREEN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREEN REIT PLC1,7260,00 %