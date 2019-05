The Board of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) approved the transfer of the regulated activities of the Klaipeda Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal to the subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas (hereinafter - the Decision).

The Decision will come into force when approved by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania and the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594