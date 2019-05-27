The two companies have glued 230 square meters of solar film to the rough concrete surface of a grain silo in Donauwörth, Germany. The film is expected to generate approximately 4,440 kilowatt-hours of solar power per year. Lechwerke and Heliatek want to open up new potential for the use of PV on other surfaces with the pilot project.From pv magazine Germany About 230 square meters of surface area on ??a grain silo has been covered with special solar foil in Donauwörth, in the Donau-Ries district in Bavaria, Germany. The 10 kW installation is composed of 120 photovoltaic elements supplied by Dresden-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...