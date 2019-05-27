Outokumpu Oyj

Moody's keeps Outokumpu's corporate family rating unchanged but changes outlook on ratings to negative

Moody's Investors Service has decided to maintain Outokumpu's B1 corporate family rating and the B1-PD probability of default rating. In addition, Moody's affirms the Ba3 instrument rating on the Group's senior secured notes due 2024. The outlook on all ratings has been changed from stable to negative.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288

Media: Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924

