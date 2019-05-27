Trading in Bambuser AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is May 29, 2019. Short name: Buser BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012453439 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172174 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call designated contactperson Christer Nilsson on 0733-968404 or Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on 040-20 02 50.