Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: CORRECTION: Revocation of Cease Trade Order

This press release replaces the press release disseminated May 27, 2019 at 10:18 AM ET. The press release contained incomplete information in the first paragraph. The corrected press release is below:

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC") (TSXV: TPC). TAPC wished to announce that the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has revoked the cease trade order issued against TAPC on May 6, 2019 (the "Cease Trade Order"). The Cease Trade Order was issued as a result of the TAPC's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, its management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the related certifications (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents"), on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2019 as required by National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and NI 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively. As a result of the Cease Trade Order, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") suspended trading. TAPC filed the Disclosure Documents on May 15, 2019 and has applied to the TSXV for reinstatement of trading. TAPC thanks its shareholders and supporters for their patience during the period that the Cease Trade Order was in effect.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 265 4122

E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Reader Advisory

