In a series of statements to pv magazine, South African panel manufacturer ARTsolar has explained why it recently filed a petition to request the introduction of import tariffs on solar modules from other countries. The company claims such a measure is needed to save real jobs and retain the technological expertise of the country's PV industry."We are doing this to protect the local value chain, as cheap imports are crippling the local industry and has seen many manufacturers and installers close down," Viren Gosai, the general manager of South African module maker ARTsolar, told pv magazine. ...

