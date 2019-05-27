JSC Olainfarm invites to Investor Conference - Webinar to present 1st Quarter 2019 results and the company's new management

JSC Olainfarm invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on June 5, 2019 at 16:00 (EET). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Chairman of Management Board, Lauris Macijevskis, Investor Relations Advisor, Janis Dubrovskis and representative of Supervisory Council will be present at the webinar. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about recent performance and the financial results of first quarter 2019.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com.

What is a webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?

All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7898297097111704578 .

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.



For more information on webinar service please visit: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/our-services/webinars/.

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com