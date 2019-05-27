Right Group Co., Ltd.: Monifilm Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector is Nominated for the German Design Award

As a company spokesperson noted, since the launch of their first generation Snap to Hide Magnetic Screen Privacy Screen Filter, the company has gained a great deal of traction with growing sales for both the Monifilm brand and OEM partners around the globe.

"With the upcoming 5G Technology, we are expecting an upward trend of consumers working beyond their usual office space, making public screen privacy for laptops and mobile working devices an essential need more than ever," said Jason S, marketing spokesperson for the privacy screen manufacturer.

Before Snap to Hide, most privacy filters used some form of adhesives to "stick" to the device, which made it a big hassle to align the filter to the device. In addition, these filters are not designed for frequent attachment and detachment and they build up nasty glue residue over time, which shortens the overall product life span.

As the spokesperson noted, Snap to Hide 2.0 is the second generation of Monifilm's game changing Magnetic Privacy Screen that solve these issues. Designed with the flexibility for the user to align and attach it in seconds for their screen privacy, or detach it whenever they don't need it, it has the highest industrial standard of microlouver technology that provides a 60-degree side view privacy "black out" and can reduce harmful blue light at the same time.

"But Snap to Hide 2.0 took it further with more design and specifications upgrades. It is now the first and only magnetic privacy screen protector that have a cutting edge seamless unibody design and is now 60 percent slimmer at a mere 0.55mm than others," Jason said, adding that the company has also increased the hardness of the Snap to Hide from 3H to 9H while retaining the highest retina grade 75 percent transmittance, which is 25 percent more than others.

"All of these features help make the Snap to Hide 2.0 the market leading Magnetic Screen Privacy and Screen Protector solution on the go."

Snap to Hide 2.0 is now a nominee for the prestigious German Design Award and is scheduled for a soft-launch at the coming COMPUTEX Taipei International Information Technology Show from May 28 to June 1.

Using valuable market feedback from the first generation product, Right Group Co., Ltd, the company behind the Monifilm Snap to Hide 2.0 magnetic privacy screen protector, spent more than two years on vigorous testing and prototyping to get the 2.0 to the perfect mix of design and product features, especially for the Unibody Design and 75 percent Retina Transmittance, which the spokesperson said makes it way ahead of all copycats and competitors.

Now, the company is ready to roll out a full launch, starting with their Apple MacBook versions including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to key markets like the United States, UK, Europe, Japan, ME and Asia in the coming months, either in their Monifilm brand for resellers or partner's OEM brands.

Snap to Hide 2.0 for iPads, the Microsoft Surface series including the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Go, and 12-inch to 15-inch laptop versions are still in the design process and are scheduled to be ready around Q4 2019-Q1 2020, or earlier.

About Right Group Co., Ltd:

Established in 1995, Right Group Co., Ltd (Flagship Brand Name Monifilm) is a Taiwan-based leading screen protector manufacturer and developer of screen protection products and optical film solution for consumer electronic and industrial applications. Their products and solutions range from high end tempered-glass for smart phones, tablets, laptops and gadgets, to hybrid compound material and specialised optical film screen protection like Anti-Reflective, Anti-Bacteria, Anti-Bluelight and Microlouver Technology Privacy Screen, with a network of clients and business associates that stretch across the USA, ME, EU, Japan and Asia. Visit https://monifilm.com or contact jason@monifilm.com for more information.

Right Group Co., Ltd

8F-1, No. 1, Baosheng Rd.

Yonghe Dist. New Taipei City

Taiwan

Contact:

Jason S

jason@monifilm.com

+886953814169

SOURCE: Right Group Co., Ltd.