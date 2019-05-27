One Week Auto Insurance Policies are Now Available at Insurance Panda

These Policies Cover Rental Vehicles, Borrowed Cars and Other Scenarios

As the article notes, most people are not aware that they can purchase auto insurance for just one week. However, there are several situations where temporary car insurance is definitely needed.

For example, if someone is going on a business trip or vacation, he or she might want to buy a one week or short term car insurance policy to cover the rental vehicle. Another time it is good to have a one week car insurance policy is when a person does not usually drive, but will be on the road short term in a friend's borrowed car.

"Another reason to get temporary car insurance is if you have not owned a vehicle in a long time but will be test driving cars to choose one for purchase," the article notes, adding that people can get a one week auto insurance policy that covers them to drive any vehicle so that they are protected until they settle on a car and get a long-term policy.

Parents may also want to look into getting a temporary insurance policy for their older kids when they come home to visit. For instance, parents who have children away at college can often save big bucks on their regular car insurance by removing the younger drivers from the policy. But when the college students return home for a holiday break, they will need to be covered to drive the car-this is when a one week or short term auto insurance policy makes a lot of sense.

It is important to note that not all states allow for temporary coverage, and not all car insurance companies offer this as an option.

"If you have had a good experience with an insurer in the past, you might contact them and see if they have a one-week insurance option," the article notes, adding that drivers can also work with companies like Insurance Panda that specialize in offering short-term auto insurance.

