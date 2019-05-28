

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,890-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on continued optimism for a resolution to the trade dispute between China and the United States. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday - and the Asian bourses figure to see mild upside.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the properties and oil and insurance companies, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index jumped 39.38 or 1.38 percent to finish at 2,892.38 after trading between 2,833.04 and 2,898.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 37.49 points or 2.51 percent to end at 1,533.52.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.88 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.53 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.29 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.54 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.42 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 0.89 percent, PetroChina perked 0.28 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.74 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.49 percent, Gemdale gained 0.78 percent, Poly Developments climbed 0.88 percent, China Vanke was up 0.67 percent and CITIC Securities surged 2.79 percent.



There is no lead from Wall Street, but the European stock markets offer a bit of optimism by trading in the green.



Investors will continue to be looking for news on Brexit and U.S.-China trade issues for some direction.



European stocks were higher as investors digested results from European Union elections in which the mainstream parties held their ground and populist and far-right parties in some countries fell short of expectations.



In commodities, crude oil futures for July are down $0.07 or 0.12 percent at $58.56 a barrel. Gold futures for June are up $1.40 or 0.12 percent at $1,285.00 an ounce.



