Sanitary ware brand JOMOO pioneers China's smart home development

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese sanitary ware brand, JOMOO, is connecting its products with the Internet and using cloud computing to explore new development space in smart home health management.

The 24th Kitchen & Bath China 2019 opened in the Shanghai New International Expo Center on May 27. Industrial giant JOMOO attended the event with pioneering high-tech products under the theme "bathing in a smart future".

JOMOO and Huawei announced a strategic partnership that morning at the launch ceremony of JOMOO Cloud smart health manager and super suite. The two companies will leverage their strengths further in their respective fields to explore new space for the development of smart home health management based on users' smart health management scenarios.

The cooperation and application of smart kitchen and bathroom and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies have become important trends in the further upgrading of the smart home industry with the rise of 5G, AI and other new technologies. Based on its clear judgment on this, JOMOO has long taken "intelligence plus health" as its strategic direction in building a smart space. Through IoT technology and cloud computing, user data can be collected, stored, analyzed, processed and given feedback, making the sanitary ware system a smart health manager.

"As a national sanitary ware industrial leader, JOMOO is always committed to creating a more comfortable and healthy living space with smart technologies. JOMOO keeps partnering with leading brands in various fields during this process and the comprehensive cooperation with Huawei Cloud will be a major leap forward in our smart sanitary ware development," said Lin Xiaowei, Director of JOMOO European Operations Center.

"JOMOO Cloud will connect all our products and become a smart health manager. The complete set of solutions will also be applied in our newly released smart bathroom space," Lin added.

