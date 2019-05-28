Wirecard Expands its Offering With Unified Commerce Solution for Small and Medium-sized Merchants

- SUPR by Wirecard is aimed at merchants who want to offer their goods in e-commerce and social media channels and thus rely on Unified Commerce

- Merchants using SUPR by Wirecard report sales increases of up to 77% since the rollout of their online shop

- Every month, 800 new customers choose the solution

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, supports small and medium-sized merchants throughout Europe in their digital transformation by providing an expanded version of its SUPR online shop system. The system enables every retailer to set up and operate a web shop inexpensively and without the need for programming know-how. With just a few clicks, users can create an attractive shopping environment for their physical and digital products. With a wealth of design templates and hundreds of customization options, even complex e-commerce offerings can be effortlessly implemented.

"Every retailer needs to digitize its business model in order to deliver the best possible customer experience. With the current version of SUPR by Wirecard, we are setting new standards for retailers seeking Unified Commerce. Our simple, attractive and professional solution removes all technical hurdles for retailers, enabling them to operate an online shop where they can fully focus on selling their products and services. Functions and design are tailored to the exact needs of merchants," said Philipp Walter, Vice President of SUPR by Wirecard.

SUPR by Wirecard is aimed primarily at merchants who are strongly positioned in social commerce and successfully sell their products via a mix of modern online channels that are integrated into social media platforms and the shop solution designed by Wirecard.

The shop system, which was launched in 2012 and currently has around 60,000 registered merchants, is regularly growing with over 800 new online shop sign ups per month. As a result, the range of services offered by SUPR users is widening and becoming more diverse every day. SUPR customers include, for example, Schneider Weisse brewery, the leading manufacturer for sweet mustard Händlmaier, and the fashion shop Lucky Me. Retailers who use SUPR report sales increases of up to 77% since the roll-out of their online shop.

Klaus Lorenz, owner of the online shop of Händlmaier, the world's leading sweet mustard manufacturer that has been successfully selling its products via SUPR since 2016, said, "As a long-standing customer, we have already been able to test the beta version of the new shop extensively over the past few months and are very enthusiastic about it. The improved functions and the new management options allow us to operate our online shop with more expertise. This has additionally been confirmed by the positive feedback we already received from our customers."

SUPR, which was acquired by Wirecard in 2016, is supported by its own development team. The announced update has many advantages not only in terms of speed, security, design and functionality. Payment processing, too, is even more seamlessly integrated into the offering of the Wirecard platform. This makes convenient and secure payment by credit card, PayPal, SEPA, pre-payment, SOFORT by Klarna and purchase on account possible.

The SUPR shop system can be tested free of charge for 30 days. For more information, visit https://uk.supr.com/

