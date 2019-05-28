Regulatory News:

After an 18-month call for tender process, Elior (Paris:ELIOR) has won the contract to manage 20 of Renault's sites in France for the next three years. Elior was awarded the contract to ensure the daily catering needs of 16,000 Renault employees because of its ability to adapt its solutions to meet the car manufacturer's expectations while continuing to provide an innovative and quality culinary offering. Elior has renewed 14 Renault sites and won 6 new contracts.

Thanks to this new contract Elior will manage the catering of 20 Renault sites until 2022. For this, the Group adapted its offering to restaurants of varying sizes (from 100 to 6,000 table settings per day), as well as to regional requirements (sites located in the Paris region, in the North and the East of France) and the different profiles of Renault's employees, including those employed in the car manufacturer's plants and regional centers as well as in the Technocentre, the first automotive research development center in Europe.

Frédéric Galliath, CEO for the B&I market of Elior France, stressed: "We have been catering for Renault since 1991 and are proud that they have renewed their confidence in us for the next three years. Reinventing our catering solutions for this group is at once a tremendous challenge and a great responsibility for our teams. More than 350 Elior employees are mobilized to offer quality and diversified catering solutions to contribute to the well-being of Renault employees dining in our restaurants."

The goal of Elior is to offer attractive and authentic catering solutions in efficiently-run and comfortable restaurants. To meet the expectations of Renault employees, Elior has renewed its catering offering to propose new designs and concepts, offer more digital and innovative solutions and optimize flows. For instance, the Group has installed visual recognition systems to identify and register meals so as to reduce checkout times at three pilot sites.

Elior has also reinforced its regional positioning with Renault around three pillars: proximity, seasonality and regional produce. In line with Elior's CSR commitments and in order to promote producers of sustainable and locally-grown produce, the Group offers Renault employees a selection of local produce from their particular region, for example:

Paris region: Paris Terroirs and the Maison de l'élevage (meat) Toutflet Boulanger (bread) the Ferme du Colombier and the Vergers des Preaux (fruit and vegetables); and the Domaine de Grignon and Paris-region bio-farms (dairy products)

East of France: Maison Carrel (meat), the Moulin du Petit Poucet (bread); the Jardins Vitrés and the Jardin d'ici (fruit and vegetables); poultry bred on poultry farms in Champagne.

North of France: La Ferme du Louvier (pork), Norocean (fish), la Ferme des 3 vallées (dairy produce), Sandra Landrin and EARL Ganot (fruit and vegetables)

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).

