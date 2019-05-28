sprite-preloader
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
28.05.2019 | 08:04
AECI Limited - Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares

AECI Limited - Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 27

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2019, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 24 May 2019 as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI70 494R96,17R6 779 407,98
KM KathanChief Financial Officer, AECI48 531R96,17R4 667 226,27
EN RapooGroup Company Secretary, AECI19 252R96,17R1 851 464,84
EE LudickDirector of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI32 632R96,17R3 138 219,44
DJ MulqueenyPrescribed Officer, AECI28 683R96,17R2 758 444,11
DK MurrayPrescribed Officer, AECI28 313R96,17R2 722 861,21

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
27 May 2019

Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire