Pöyry Oyj: ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignment for the Metsä Board Oyj in Husum, Sweden

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 28 May 2019 at 09.00 (EEST)

Metsä Board Oyj, the leading European producer of premium paperboards has awarded ÅF Pöyry with the pre-engineering services assignment for the recovery boiler rebuild project in Husum, Sweden. The assignment includes pre-engineering services as well as engineering services for the implementation phase, depending on the final investment decision made earliest in Q4/19 for replacing two existing old recovery boilers with one new recovery boiler, and the old turbines replaced with one new turbine. ÅF Pöyry's services include project management, process engineering, mechanical and piping engineering, architectural design, civil engineering, HVAC engineering, process control and ICT engineering, electrical engineering, HSE services and risk management as well as cost estimate and scheduling services.

The planned investment in the recovery boiler would reduce the energy costs of the mill, improve the reliability of production and decrease the duration of the annual maintenance shutdown.

"This assignment strengthens the co-operation between Metsä Board and ÅF Pöyry, and we are pleased to be able to support Metsä Board's competitiveness in pulp and energy production and also in their energy production towards fossil-free production. In this assignment ÅF Pöyry can combine global competence and experience with local presence near Metsä Board Husum mill," says Johan Ehrnrooth, ÅF Pöyry's Head of Competence Pulp & Paper.

The value of the order is not disclosed.

