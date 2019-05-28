Momentum Group AB: Election Committee's proposal concerning the Board of Directors of Momentum Group

Momentum Group AB's Annual General Meeting 2019 will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019, at 4:00 p.m. CET at IVA's Conference Centre, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm, Sweden. Ahead of the Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee has decided to propose the re-election of directors Charlotte Hansson, Stefan Hedelius and Gunilla Spongh and the election of Johan Sjö and Göran Näsholm as new directors. The Election Committee also proposes that Johan Sjö be elected as the Company's new Chairman of the Board. Current director Fredrik Börjesson and Chairman of the Board Jörgen Wigh have declined re-election.

Johan Sjö, born in 1967, holds an M.Sc. in Economics. Johan Sjö previously served as President & CEO of Addtech AB and is currently Chairman of the Board of AddLife AB, Bergman & Beving AB and OptiGroup AB as well as a director of Addtech AB, Bufab AB and Camfil AB.

Göran Näsholm, born in 1955, holds an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and an M.Sc. in Economics. Göran Näsholm previously served as President & CEO of Ahlsell AB and is currently Chairman of the Board of Malef Holding AB and others as well as a director of Clas Ohlson AB, Martin & Servera AB and Pegroco Invest AB.

A presentation of the current members of the Board of Directors is available on Momentum Group's website.

The other proposals of the Election Committee will be announced in conjunction with the notice for the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Momentum Group AB's Election Committee comprises Marianne Flink (appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder), Lilian Fossum Biner (appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder), Tom Hedelius, Tobias Lönnevall (appointed by Nordstjernan) and Chairman of the Board Jörgen Wigh.

Stockholm, 28 May 2019

Tobias Lönnevall, Election Committee Chairman - tel. +46 8 788 50 14

This information was submitted for publication on 28 May 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CET.





