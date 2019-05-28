

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to drop slightly in June, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell slightly to 10.1 in June from revised 10.2 in May.



Following a period of stability, the consumer climate was forced to take a small hit once more, GfK said.



The economic outlook indicator fell to 1.7 points from 3.0 in April. The global cooling off of the economy, the endless discussions around Brexit, and the risk of an escalation of the trade conflict with the USA have also put a noticeable brake on the economic outlook of consumers, the market research group noted.



Meanwhile, the income expectations sub-index gained 0.9 points to 57.7. The gap between economic and income expectations widened again.



The propensity to buy dropped marginally in May. Following a decrease of 2.6 points, the indicator came in at 50.5 points.



