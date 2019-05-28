

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Tuesday, although the upside may remain limited after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is not ready to make a trade deal with China.



'They would like to make a deal. We're not ready to make a deal,' Trump said at a joint press conference in Tokyo. He also said that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods 'could go up very, very substantially, very easily.'



Asian markets remain mostly higher in muted trading amid hopes for progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a four-day state visit to Japan, described the U.S. trade imbalance with Japan as 'unbelievably large' but said he would announce something on trade probably in August. Japan will be heading to the polls for the upper house in July.



Gold dropped for the first time in four sessions as the U.S. dollar rebounded from multi-week lows amid simmering Sino-U.S. trade tensions.



Oil prices are trading mixed as concerns about a weakening Chinese economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute offset investor optimism over ongoing supply cuts from OPEC.



On the data front, consumer sentiment data from Germany and France as well as Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due later in the session. The Eurozone economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 103.8 in May from 104 in April.



The U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Memorial Day holiday.



European markets rose on Monday as populist and far-right parties in some countries failed to gather as much support as anticipated in EU parliamentary elections.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent as merger news helped lift automakers. The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.4 percent, while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.



