SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, is pleased to announce that United Imaging Healthcare has transformed its complex content environment with SDL Tridion Docs, supporting the company's digital transformation strategy through a structured approach to its global content supply chain.

Offering a full portfolio of advanced medical products covering the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment, United Imaging Healthcare remains at the forefront of building innovative medical IT solutions. Each of its 100+ products shipped globally in 8 languages are supported by a wealth of technical and customer-related content. The company's Communications Center, consisting of several teams covering writing, translation localization, innovation, technical support, and quality control, regularly produce a large number of user and service manuals all of which needs to be written, translated, and then updated on an ongoing basis.

Several stakeholders from authors, reviewers to publishers are involved across United Imaging Healthcare's content supply chain. Working with different tools, content systems and repositories led to several problems, including content duplication, and branding inconsistences.

"One small change could impact hundreds of pieces of content," explains Guan Lei, Medical Technical Communication Center at United Imaging Healthcare. "Our biggest challenge was inefficiency, and after looking at the whole lifecycle of a document it made sense to move towards a structured authoring environment. SDL has a mature set of content management solutions, and we're delighted to have transformed our environment with SDL's content and localization expertise. The combination helped deliver the project in just four months."

United Imaging Healthcare chose SDL to eliminate these inefficiencies, helping to transform its content model by shifting towards a structured content approach. SDL Tridion Docs, a DITA-based component content management system (CCMS), centralizes the creation, translation and delivery of United Imaging Healthcare's structured content. It manages product information, after-sales content and self-service support all in one place and allows any authored content to be stored in a centralized repository to avoid duplication and fragmentation across teams.

"United Imaging Healthcare is not alone in the challenges it faces. Brands today are overwhelmed with content. Duplication, keeping track of changes, and versions all the way through to publication are some of the most inefficient areas of a company's content budget," said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. "SDL Tridion Docs will solve these problems, giving United Imaging Healthcare a centralized, structured way to create and plan publications, manage versions, and assemble the finished documentation efficiently, and with ease."

