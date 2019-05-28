GrillEye Pro Plus: We Changed the Game, Again With Cloud Connectivity

ATHENS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of continuous improvements, G&C officially presents the GrillEye PRO Plus as the thermometer to advance the world of grilling and cooking. Being inspired and created by grilling enthusiasts for the grilling enthusiasts, the PRO Plus meets the needs of even the most demanding, in a professional, yet simple way.

With Cloud connectivity complementing Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, the GrillEye PRO Plus allows you to monitor your smoker, grill or oven from anywhere. It is entirely made in Europe and uses patent-pending combination of hardware and software on a technology platform that allows for an array of expanding features with the core purpose of enhancing users' experience.

Seamless user experience

GrillEye PRO Plus simplifies the connection to your smart device and alerts you, once the food temperature reaches the desired level, through the intuitive GrillEye PRO app, available for iOS, Apple Watch, and Android. The app supports pre-sets customization, advanced graphics, predictive completion algorithms and more, all aiming to delivering grilling perfection, tailored to your tastes.

Game-changing features

Cloud monitoring

Watch, outside your home's network, the temperature of your food without range limitations. Patent-pending Hybrid-Wireless connectivity allows for remote as well as local monitoring, when a WiFi network isn't available. GrillEye PRO Plus switches automatically between available connections to achieve continuity as well as optimal power management.





Watch, outside your home's network, the temperature of your food without range limitations. Patent-pending Hybrid-Wireless connectivity allows for remote as well as local monitoring, when a WiFi network isn't available. GrillEye PRO Plus switches automatically between available connections to achieve continuity as well as optimal power management. Adaptive Display System (A.D.S. - patent pending)

GrillEye PRO Plus is fitted with a massive 2.7" Active Matrix screen that displays information dynamically adjusted to your use, readable even under direct sunlight.





GrillEye PRO Plus is fitted with a massive 2.7" Active Matrix screen that displays information dynamically adjusted to your use, readable even under direct sunlight. FDA Approved, 2-in-1 Temperature Probes

GrillEye PRO Plus includes 2 probes made entirely of stainless-steel and space-grade aluminum to endure the harsh conditions of grilling. It also includes 2 high-quality stainless-steel clips allowing for ambient temperature monitoring.





GrillEye PRO Plus includes 2 probes made entirely of stainless-steel and space-grade aluminum to endure the harsh conditions of grilling. It also includes 2 high-quality stainless-steel clips allowing for ambient temperature monitoring. 8x probe ports

GrillEye PRO Plus allows you to track the temperature of up to 8 different probes at the same time.

Signature design

The shape of the GrillEye PRO Plus emerged by fusing ergonomics to contemporary aesthetics. The result delivers a package of innovation in a signature design that gives grilling and cooking sessions perfection, wrapped-up in style.

General Information

Availability & Pricing

GrillEye PRO Plus can be found in a wide network of retailers: https://grilleye.com/wheretobuy/index.html

RRP at 99,90 USD or 99,90 €





GrillEye PRO Plus can be found in a wide network of retailers: https://grilleye.com/wheretobuy/index.html RRP at or 99,90 € High resolution pictures:

https://grilleye.com/media/

Facebook:

http://facebook.com/grilleye

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/grilleye_original/

G&C ltd

GrillEye.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892645/GrillEye_PRO_Plus_Cloud_Game_Changer.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892646/GrillEye.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892648/GrillEye_Cooking.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892679/GrillEye_ProPlus.jpg