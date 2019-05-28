

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) said Tuesday that it has appointed Doug Webb as a Non-Executive Director of the company. He will join the board with effect from 2nd September 2019 and chair the Audit Committee from July 2020.



Alan Ferguson's appointment as a Non-Executive Director has been extended from January 2020, when he will have served nine years on the board, to July 2020, when he will step down.



Johnson Matthey noted that Doug will chair the company's Audit Committee, when Alan Ferguson will step down from the board



Johnson Matthey also announced the appointment of John O'Higgins, Non-Executive Director, as Senior Independent Director with effect from the end of the 2020 AGM. John joined the board in November 2017.



