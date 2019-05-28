

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said that it has appointed Peter Ventress as a non-executive director and Chairman designate to succeed the current Chairman, Philip Rogerson.



Peter Ventress will join Bunzl on 1 June 2019 as a non-executive director and Chairman designate and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board and of the Nomination Committee following Philip Rogerson's retirement at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2020. Ventress will retire from the Board of Softcat plc on 31 December 2019.



Peter Ventress is currently Chairman of Galliford Try plc and a non-executive director of BBA Aviation plc, where he is Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and was formerly Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Softcat plc, where he is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX