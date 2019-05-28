Invdigital limited: InvestDigital accelerated their globalisation strategy Achieved remarkable result in building the ecology of digital currency business

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 /InvestDigital is a world leading digital currency financial institution, the leading explorer in decentralized finance (DeFi).

InvestDigital is committed to providing digital currency financial services in the blockchain and creating a comprehensive digital currency financial group that integrates a fund platform, bank, and global payment system.

Since the beginning of this year, Bitcoin has once again become the fastest growing asset in the world. With the increasing attention of central banks, multinational financial companies and Internet giants to digital currencies, the digital currency market is expected to enter a long-term bull market. Under this background, InvestDigital has rapidly expanded its global impact, held a series of promotional and public activity, and actively opened the markets in Australia, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, etc. The team also developed the InvestDigital eco-certification - IDT digital currency business ecosystem.

InvestDigital four core businesses maps

Globalization is an inevitable trend

Regionalized transactions and competitions are contrary to the decentralized concept of digital assets and blockchain technology. Limited vision on a single regional market cannot satisfy users' demands for a global ecosystem. InvestDigital focuses on constructing a comprehensive digital currency financial group that integrates a fund platform (financial management), bank (lending), and global payment system (stable currency ecology). The team is also forward-looking and predictive in terms of digital currencies' international layout.

In March 2019, InvestDigital's founding team visited Vietnam several times to research the market situation, contact with Vietnamese policymakers, business and blockchain industries to research the business plans of InvestDigital in the Vietnamese market. During the visits, InvestDigital team talked with local mainstream blockchain media Coin68, major cryptocurrency investment company Coin98, Dapp operation development team, and other mainstream blockchain investment institutions.

The InvestDigital team stated that the Vietnamese market is an important location for the international layout of InvestDigital. As an economic powerhouse in Southeast Asia, Vietnam's local blockchain technology is easier to be landed and promoted. The team will strengthen cooperation with local enterprises and promote the business of InvestDigital in Vietnam.

Leading blockchain technology is a hard power

InvestDigital, as the leading expert in decentralized finance (DeFi), states their core value as "technology-driven, user-oriented". The team itself has leading blockchain technology and a rich talent pool, which is also an important strength for InvestDigital to explore the international market.

In April, the InvestDigital core technology team participate in the global Ethereum Community Development Summit EDCON in Australia and discussed several technical issues with the Ethereum core development team. The team's technical strength was highly recognized by the Ethereum core development team. During the meeting, Vitalik Buterin carefully read the papers published by the InvestDigital team at the international academic conference on digital currency privacy solutions, and discuss in depth with the InvestDigital team about the solutions for privacy protection issue on Ethereum, ERC-20 tokens and stable coins. In the meantime, the InvestDigital team also discussed issues, such as digital currency cross-chain and privacy protection, with Cosmos founders and chief scientists, they looked forward to InvestDigital actively supporting the Cosmos business ecosystem.

The blockchain industry has always been technology-centric, a solid technical foundation helps to advance the project and consolidate a company's position in the digital currency market. InvestDigital will take the first step of international operation by exporting leading blockchain technology.

Deep business understanding is a soft power

The InvestDigital project has been on the line for more than a year. Its digital asset management platform IDT.one has accumulated a large number of users and operational experience through its diversified, high-quality product matrix, perfect business model and obvious first-mover advantage. The team itself has not only a deep understanding of the business model of the blockchain market but also strong market development capabilities and extensive experiences in many aspects, such as brand positioning, precision marketing, and community building. These will become an important asset for InvestDigital to explore the global market.

It is reported that since its establishment in 2018, InvestDigital has not only been largely welcomed by users in the secondary market but also won the favor of many domestic investment institutions. It has successively obtained investments from institutions, such as Huobi Eco, INBlockchain, Bixin, JLAB and etc. In 2019, the InvestDigital team held business meetings with internationally renowned investment institutions in Hong Kong and is expected to gain international capital assistance to accelerate the globalization of the brand.

In the near future, InvestDigital will rely on its team of experts in the fields of quantitative finance, information security, and cryptography to create an upgraded version of digital asset investment services. The team will fully open up international operations and global distribution in order to speed up the globalization process with the help of international capital.

Currently, institutions such as the New York Stock Exchange, JP Morgan, Facebook, and IBM are accelerating the deployment of digital currencies. Business competition in the field of digital currency is on the verge of being triggered, and it won't wait for you!

With its first-mover advantage and deep experience in the digital currency industry, InvestDigital has sufficient reserves in terms of technical strength, market capacity and user scale, and the digital currency financial group have already formed a decent scale.

dajian18@gmail.com

SOURCE: Invdigital limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546741/InvestDigital-accelerated-their-globalisation-strategy-Achieved-remarkable-result-in-building-the-ecology-of-digital-currency-business