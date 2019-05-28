Signifier Medical Technology Appoints Med-Tech Veteran Kieran T. Gallahue as Chairman and Non-Executive Director

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technology - previously known as Snoozeal - an innovative, sleep disordered, breathing-focused medical technology company, today announces the appointment of Kieran T. Gallahue as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Gallahue, 55, will bring his deep strategic, commercial and business development experience in respiratory and medical technologies to guide Signifier toward commercialization of its Snoozeal device and continue to build an innovative pipeline of sleep-related technologies.

Mr. Gallahue was most recently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CareFusion Corporation, a global health and medical device company. CareFusion was acquired by Beckton, Dickinson and Company in 2015 for $12.3 billion. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of ResMed Inc., a global leader in medical equipment for treating, diagnosing and managing sleep-related respiratory disorders.

Mr. Gallahue also served on the board of directors for Volcano Corporation until its sale to Philips in 2015 for $1.2 billion.

Mr. Gallahue has over 30 years of strategic, operational, and corporate management experience in the healthcare industry, with strong experience in the medical technologies field. He has also served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), formerly the Chairman of AdvaMed's International Committee, and its Treasurer.

"Kieran brings strategic, operational and public company experience to Signifier Medical Technology, with a proven track record of growth - all qualities that are critical to our company trajectory" said Prof. Dr. Anshul Sama, current CMO and co-founder of Signifier Medical Technology. "Signifier Medical Technology wants to disrupt the sleep disordered breathing industry, with a novel and innovative approach to treatment. We see a clear path to bringing new, cost effective and customer friendly solutions to those that have sleep disorders and we believe Kieran is ideally positioned to accelerate our progress."

Mr. Gallahue said, "Signifier has built a company of true innovators in the field of sleep-related disorders and I am pleased to join the board at this pivotal time. I look forward to helping the team advance its strategy and pipeline, and guide the commercialization of Snoozeal, a disruptive technology with broad commercial potential."

About Signifier Medical Technology

Signifier Medical Technology, previously known as Snoozeal, is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing.

Signifier's proprietary therapy is the first and only muscle-neurostimulation technology with a proven clinical data from highly recognized institutions that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.