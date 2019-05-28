Innovative Health Technology Wins Esteemed Awards at AXA Health Tech & You

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The winners of the AXA Health Tech & You Awards 2019 have been announced

Healthcare, business and technology leaders attended the annual Awards ceremony in the City of London

A wearable button to monitor how light can influence sleep patterns, a home epigenetic testing kit and a smart insole aimed at increasing physical activity for the older generation are some of the winners of the annual AXA Health Tech & You Awards 2019.

Now in its fifth year, AXA Health Tech & You, a programme led by AXA PPP healthcare, continues to promote the widespread awareness of health tech and to empower people to use this technology to live life well today and in the future.

The winners are:

Sleep Tech Challenge - LYS - a wearable Button helping people understand how light in their everyday environment influences sleep.

- a wearable Button helping people understand how light in their everyday environment influences sleep. Mental Health in Children Challenge - KIT - a digital coach aiming to arm young people with social confidence and skills.

- a digital coach aiming to arm young people with social confidence and skills. Mobility and Accessibility Challenge - Tomo - an app that uses the power of an online community to build habits that keep people healthy.

- an app that uses the power of an online community to build habits that keep people healthy. Innovation in Health Tech - Chronomics - a repeatable at-home epigenetic testing kit, offering insights into a person's health by looking at their DNA.

- a repeatable at-home epigenetic testing kit, offering insights into a person's health by looking at their DNA. Excellence in Health Tech - Lechal - a smart insole aimed at reducing fall risk and increasing physical activity for the older generation.

AXA Health Tech & You has seen some of the most innovative health technology come through its Awards programme over the past five years, with entrants from all over the world aspiring to win a coveted award. This year is no exception. Innovators from the USA, India, Germany and The Netherlands were shortlisted alongside those based in the UK, showing health tech represented on a global scale.

The five category winners of this year's Awards were selected by individual panels of expert judges comprising of leaders in healthcare, medical, design and technology. These winners, although very different in the health needs they support, are all at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation, utilising epigenetic testing for insights into a person's health, circadian rhythms for improving sleep and interactive platforms and apps to help with sociability and mobility in both the very young and older people.

In addition, the Innovation and Excellence in Health Tech categories were shaped through the advice of the specially-formed AXA Health Tech & You Expert Group, comprising leaders and experts from technology, health, charity, consumer advocacy, medical, design and media.

The winners were announced at a gala Ceremony at the Merchant Taylors' Hall, one of the oldest livery companies in the City of London. As well as all fifteen finalists, guests attending this prestigious event included healthcare and business leaders, medical and technology experts, entrepreneurs, designers and media.

"We are delighted to announce the winners of the AXA Health Tech & You Awards 2019. This year, the programme continued to drive AXA's restless pursuit to discover, promote and support the inventors and innovations that are shaping the future of health tech.

"The calibre of the technology coming through the Awards proved to be outstanding for a fifth year running. Entries came in from all over the world to showcase their innovations to the AXA Health Tech & You team, including the Expert Group and category partners who worked with us to shape and steer this year's categories.

"The winners of AXA Health Tech & You 2019 have demonstrated that health tech can help individuals of all ages and their families, from addressing young people's mental health needs to enabling the older generation to remain active. Technology can help people to live healthier and happier lives at any age, both now and in the future and we at AXA are excited to be at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry."



Mike Dalby, Director of Individual Health at AXA PPP healthcare

For more information on this year's winners and the AXA Health Tech & You Awards programme, visit www.healthtechandyou.com

ABOUT AXA HEALTH TECH & YOU AWARDS 2019

There are six categories for the Health Tech & You Awards 2019. Each has a distinct focus from identifying health tech that can support specific needs in society, detecting and diagnosing early signs of disease or a condition and helping individuals and workplaces make positive changes in their lifestyle. It aims to identify individual champions, innovators and organisations that are creating exciting and pioneering health tech to help people live life well.

ABOUT AXA PPP HEALTHCARE

AXA PPP healthcare - one of the largest and most experienced health insurance providers in the UK - has been helping people to access healthcare services since 1940. Today it forms the UK healthcare arm of AXA and provides cover for medical and dental care for individuals and employers, and employee wellbeing, counselling, occupational health and rehabilitation services through its Health Services division.

AXA PPP healthcare has been named Cover Magazine 2018 Best Group Private Medical Insurance Provider, Health Insurance Daily 2017 Best Individual PMI Provider, Corporate Adviser 2017 Best Healthcare Provider, Moneyfacts 2016 Best Healthcare Service and Health Insurance Provider of the Year, the European Large Contact Centre of the Year (at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards, 2015) and Best Customer Experience (in the Large Contact Centre category of the UK Customer Experience Awards 2015).

