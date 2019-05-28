

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation slowed in April after rising in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The import price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, slower than 1.7 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a rise of 1.6 percent.



In February, import prices rose 1.6 percent annually.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.3 percent in April. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



The export prices grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in April and rose by 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX