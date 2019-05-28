sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
28.05.2019 | 10:40
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, May 28

Ashtead Group plc

28thMay 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30 April 2019 will be announced on 18th June 2019.

A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am on the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw 020 7726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane 020 7379 5151


