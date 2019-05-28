ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, May 28
Ashtead Group plc
28thMay 2019
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q4 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30 April 2019 will be announced on 18th June 2019.
A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am on the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw 020 7726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane 020 7379 5151