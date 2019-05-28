

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's M3 money supply grew at the fastest annual pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in April, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.



M3, a measure of broad money supply, rose 4.7 percent year-on-year after a revised 4.6 percent increase in March.



Economists had forecast the M3 growth to ease to 4.4 percent from March's original 4.5 percent.



The latest pace of growth was the fastest since December 2017, when M3 grew at the same pace. A bigger increase of 4.9 percent was recorded in November that year.



The annual growth of the narrower monetary aggregate M1, which comprises of currency in circulation and overnight deposits, eased to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent in March.



Meanwhile, the pace of growth in loans to households climbed to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent in March.



Growth in lending to non-financial businesses rose to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX