

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday, with relief over EU election results and U.S. President Donald Trump's softer approach on trade in his meeting with Japan's prime minister helping underpin investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, Trump said Monday that Washington was not ready to make a deal with Beijing but he expected one in the future.



Chinese shares closed higher for a second straight session ahead of an increase in MSCI's weighting of Chinese mainland shares. Expectations of policy support also boosted sentiment.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 17.53 points or 0.61 percent to 2,909.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.38 percent to 27,390.81.



Japanese shares advanced after Trump said a trade deal between Japan and the U.S. would be struck in August. Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Trump's comments probably reflected his hope for quick progress in negotiations.



The Nikkei average rose 77.56 points or 0.37 percent to 21,260.14 while the broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent higher at 1,550.99.



Square Enix Holdings soared 7 percent on news it will be holding a special presentation to announce a new Dragon Quest game for mobile platforms in June. Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron added 2.7 percent on share buyback news.



Australian markets rose to snap a three-session losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 32.90 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 6,484.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 35.60 points or 0.54 percent at 6,580.40.



Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto rallied 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively as iron ore prices continued to surge to scale a fresh record high on Monday on concerns over supply.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Santos rose between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent.



Seoul stocks finished modestly higher despite a measure of the country's consumer confidence falling to a four-month low in May. The consumer sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in May from 101.6 in April.



The latest reading was the worst since January, when the score was 97.5. The benchmark Kospi rose 4.62 points or 0.23 percent to 2,048.83.



New Zealand shares fell, dragged down by utilities and healthcare companies. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 24.39 points or 0.24 percent to 10, 123.32. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lost over 4 percent and Z Energy declined 2.1 percent.



The U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Memorial Day holiday.



European markets eked out modest gains on Monday as populist and far-right parties in some countries failed to gather as much support as anticipated in EU parliamentary elections.



