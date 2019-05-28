Agnes Greaves Rejoins Russell Reynolds Associates In The Digital And Consumer Practices

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Agnes Greaves has rejoined the firm in the Digital and Consumer Practices. Her focus is on board and senior management appointments, working with industry leaders across markets and geographies to build, develop and assess top executive and non-executive teams.

Based in London, Greaves has 20 years of search experience, with more than nine of those spent in a previous role at Russell Reynolds Associates. Greaves is a digital specialist with broad consumer industry experience. Her most recent position was Managing Director of the Up Group, where she helped build the company into the leading boutique digital search company in the UK.

"We are delighted to welcome Agnes back to the team," said James Roome, UK Country Manager for Russell Reynolds Associates. "Agnes has a track record in building leadership teams and boards for companies navigating a fast-changing digital world. Her expertise in digital leadership will be invaluable. We are extremely pleased that she has chosen to return to a firm where international footprint and breadth of industry insight will allow her to deliver for her clients in a globally connected way."

Before her previous role at Russell Reynolds Associates, Greaves was a General Manager for Bright Young Things, a consultancy focussing on recruiting commercial high-flyers in the consumer and technology sectors, which she co-ran and scaled. There, her experience included being embedded within leading digital companies to help drive their talent acquisition in the UK. She holds a BA in modern history from the University of Oxford and is fluent in English, Danish and German.

For more information, please contact:

Russell Reynolds Associates

Lauren Taylor

EMEA Marketing Manager

Lauren.taylor@russellreynolds.com

020 7198 1885

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890634/Russell_Reynolds_Associates_Agnes_Greaves.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491408/Russell_Reynolds_Associates_Logo.jpg