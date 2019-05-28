sprite-preloader
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $6bn Collagen Market

Collagen Market Forecast 2019-2029

Revenue Prospects for Source, Product and Application

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen market is estimated to have reached $3.8bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by the gelatine segment which held 48% of the collagen market in 2018.

Visiongain Logo (PRNewsfoto/Visiongain)

How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 220-page Visiongain report you will receive 256 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 220-page report provides clear detailed insight into the collagen market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/collagen-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

  • Collagen Market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029

  • Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by source:
  • Bovine
  • Porcine
  • Poultry
  • Marine
  • Others

  • Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by product:
  • Gelatine
  • Hydrolysed Collagen
  • Native
  • Others

  • Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by application:
  • Food & Beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

  • Our analyses show individual revenue and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 for these national markets
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • France
  • The U.K.
  • Italy
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Chile
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Rest of World (RoW)

Each national market is further segmented by submarket.

  • This report discusses the selected leading companies that are key players in the collagen market:
  • Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.
  • Collagen Matrix
  • Collagen Solution Plc
  • Cologenesis HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.
  • CONNOILS LLC
  • Croda International Plc.
  • JBS S.A.
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Nitta Gelatin, Inc.
  • PAN-Biotech GmbH
  • Rousselot BV
  • Shanghai Al-Amin Biotech Co.,
  • Titan Biotech Ltd
  • Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Our study provides qualitative analysis of the collagen market:
  • Drivers and Restraints
  • PEST Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Key Questions Answered by this Report:
  • How is the collagen market evolving?
  • What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the collagen market?
  • How will each collagen submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
  • How will the market shares for each collagen submarket develop to 2029?
  • What is the value of the leading collagen submarkets in important regions of the world?
  • What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?
  • How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
  • Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/collagen-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

