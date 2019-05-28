Press Release

28 May 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Outcome of Subscription in Employee Incentive Program 2019/2022

Immunicum AB (publ) announced today the completion of the subscription of options in the long-term incentive program ratified at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 April 2019. The program invited all employees to subscribe for options that will enable the purchase of shares after three years at a pre-determined share price. The total number of options purchased (94.4% of the subscription) equates to 2,178,089 shares representing 2.3% dilution should all options be exercised.

"Immunicum's success and our future are based on the work and dedication of our outstanding team. The strong level of participation in the option program from senior management and employees reflects both their confidence in and commitment to the advancement of Immunicum," commented Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum.

The recent AGM resolved on issuance of warrants and the implementation of a long-term incentive program LTI 2019/2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the Company during the call period at an exercise price corresponding to 19.90 SEK or 250 percent of the volume-weighted average price during the period commencing on 26 April 2019 up to and including 10 May 2019 of the noted paid prices for shares in the Company. The period to convert warrants to shares commences on 28 May 2022 and continues up to and including 28 July 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

U.S. and International Investor Relations

Thomas Renaud

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

Telephone: +1 212 619-6889 or +1 917 370-5879

E-mail: thomas.renaud@arrowheadbid.com

Immunicum abid.co page: www.abid.co/OMX.IMMU

Swedish Investor Relations

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken

Paues Åberg Communications

Telephone: +46 190 90 51

E-mail: jonas.rodny@pauesaberg.seor carolin.wiken@pauesaberg.se

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





Attachment