Nilfisk Holding A/S: Press release: Experienced global R&D profile joins Nilfisk to spearhead innovation and product development

Copenhagen, May 28 2019 - Nilfisk, a leading global provider of professional cleaning solutions and services has appointed Pierre Mikaelsson as new Executive Vice President, global Head of Products & Services, and member of the Nilfisk Leadership Team. Mikaelsson brings more than 20 years of international R&D and product management experience among others from ABB, one of the world's leading technology companies globally.

Hans Henrik Lund, CEO at Nilfisk comments:

"We are very happy to welcome Pierre Mikaelsson to Nilfisk. Pierre has worked with R&D and product management in almost all parts of the world and successfully built up and run R&D departments for some of the world's leading technology companies. He has a solid experience, which I am certain will benefit the continued development of our strong product development organization at Nilfisk."

Bio: From China to Copenhagen

Pierre Mikaelsson comes from a position as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for KUKA Robotics (https://www.kuka.com/) China - one of the world's leading specialists in robotics/automation. In this role, he has been responsible for technology strategy as well as building up R&D in a joint-venture with Midea (http://www.midea.com/global/)

Prior to this, Mikaelsson was with ABB (https://new.abb.com/) for 15 years. ABB is a global technology leader within areas such as electrification, industrial automation, motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation with a reported net income of 2.173 billion USD

Within ABB, Pierre Mikaelsson has held various roles, most recently as CTO (Sweden) which included the global responsibility for technology and R&D in the business units Robotics

Pierre Mikaelsson will relocate from China to Nilfisk headquarters in Copenhagen, starting June 1. He will take over the position as global head of Products and Services from Executive Vice President, Lars Gjødsbøl.

Following an impressive career with the company, where Lars Gjødsbøl has played a key role in the transformation of Nilfisk, he has decided to pursue new challenges outside the company.

"Lars Gjødsbøl has had a significant impact on Nilfisk, both as global Head of Operations, during his tenure as acting CEO in 2017 and since then as Head of product development, where he has globalized our R&D organization and made strong progress within autonomy and digital services. In addition to that, Lars has been a vital part of the Nilfisk Leadership Team for the past 13 years. For that and much more we will miss Lars, but also respect his decision to pursue new challenges," says Hans Henrik Lund.

About Nilfisk: Nilfisk is a leading global player within the professional cleaning industry. With more than 110 years of innovation experience, Nilfisk is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions and products of high quality that pave the way for a safer, more productive, and cleaner day for millions of companies and private homes around the world. Nilfisk has its own sales companies in more than 40 countries, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries. Read more at www.nilfisk.com.

Contact:Nilfisk Media Relations - T: +45 2067 0833 - louise.klinge@nilfisk.com

Attachment