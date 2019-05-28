

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, said Tuesday that it is maximizing growth and earnings potential around the world, while giving Group an even broader and stronger foundation for the future. It proposed a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for fiscal year 2018 to the Annual General Meeting. It confirmed its outlook for the 2019 fiscal year.



'Our strategy of expanding Fraport's international business is bearing fruit. We will continue on this path. We are maximizing growth and earnings potential around the world, while giving our Group an even broader and stronger foundation for the future,' said Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte at the company's Annual General Meeting.



Fraport confirmed its outlook for the 2019 fiscal year. Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport is expected to rise between about two percent and three percent - noticeably more moderate than in the previous two years. Fraport expects a light increase in consolidated revenue to about 3.2 billion euros, adjusted for IFRIC 12.



It expects annual group EBITDA to be in the range of 1.160 billion euros to 1.195 billion euros, despite the revenue loss resulting from the sale of Fraport's stake in Flughafen Hannover-Langenhagen GmbH. Fraport anticipates Group EBIT to be in the range of about 685 million euros to 725 million euros. The company also expects to post consolidated earnings between about 420 million euros to 460 million euros. The dividend per share should remain stable at the higher level of 2 euros for the 2019 fiscal year.



The company said that its Supervisory board and the Executive Board proposed a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for fiscal year 2018 to the Annual General Meeting. This represented an increase of 50 cents per share - up by one-third compared to the previous year.



Stefan Schulte said that Fraport's expansion program at its Frankfurt Airport home base is also progressing according to plan. Laying the cornerstone for the new Terminal 3 recently marked a key milestone for Fraport.



From mid-July, the new extension to Area A of Terminal 1 will considerably improve congestion at the security controls, which are heavily utilized especially on peak traffic days. Fraport's extension building creates space for seven additional security lanes which feature enhanced layout for faster and more efficient screening procedures. In addition, the company is continuing to add staff. About 2,300 new hires are planned for this year, on top of about 3,000 new staff already recruited in 2018.



