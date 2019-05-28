

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. The Eurozone economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 103.8 in May from 104 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1194 against the greenback, 122.27 against the yen, 1.1236 against the franc and 0.8835 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



