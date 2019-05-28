

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence rose to the highest level in a year in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 99 in May from 96 in April.



The indicator stood below its long term average of 100.



The index reflecting households' expectations on their future financial situation improved to minus 5 in May from minus 8 in April, and that of the past financial situation rose to minus 23 from minus 25.



The indicator for current savings capacity rose slightly to 11 in May from 10 in the previous month, and that of expected savings improved to minus 6 from minus 8.



The index measuring past standard of living improved to minus 52 from minus 55 in the prior month. The future standard of living index rose to minus 26 from minus 29.



The households' fear of unemployment declined with the indicator falling to 16 from 26 in April.



The index reflecting inflation expectations for the next twelve months declined to minus 22 from minus 21 in the preceding month, and that of the past inflation expectation held steady.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX