

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks moved lower on Tuesday amid concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a broad economic slowdown.



The U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China and it is likely that American tariffs on goods from China 'could go up very, very substantially, very easily,' U.S. President Donald Trump said while on a state visit to Japan.



Concerns over Italy's high budget deficit also weighed on markets.



The benchmark DAX was down 72 points or 0.60 percent at 11,999 in opening deals after gaining half a percent the previous day.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to drop slightly in June, survey data from the market research group GfK showed today.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell slightly to 10.1 in June from revised 10.2 in May. Following a period of stability, the consumer climate was forced to take a small hit once more, GfK said.



Another report revealed that Germany's import price inflation slowed in April after rising in the previous month.



