

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Tuesday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted and bond yields pushed higher on concerns over high budget deficit in Italy.



Government bond yields rose after a report that the European Commission may consider disciplinary procedures against Italy next week for breaking European Union debt rules.



On the trade front, the U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China and it is likely that American tariffs on goods from China 'could go up very, very substantially, very easily,' U.S. President Donald Trump said while on a state visit to Japan.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 30 points or 0.57 percent at 5,305 after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday.



Automakers traded mixed, a day after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles proposed merger of Renault. Peugeot jumped over 2 percent while Renault shares shed 0.8 percent.



French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the planned merger will only happen if jobs are protected.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence rose to the highest level in a year in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index rose to 99 from 96 in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX