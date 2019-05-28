

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Voip-Pal.com Inc. (VPLM.PK) said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board or PTAB judges have confirmed the two challenged patents rejecting the allegations filed by Apple Inc. The PTAB denied Petitioner Apple's request for a rehearing.



'The defendants, Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Twitter and Amazon are working together and will do whatever they can to drag this process out. We will continue this fight until we reach a settlement, sell the company or have our day in court. Eventually the defendants will have to deal with us,' CEO, Emil Malak, said.



Voip-Pal.Com, a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol technology.



