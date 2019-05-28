Centamin plc: Centamin PLC announces Ordinary Share Listing Application

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / In accordance with the Company's shareholder approved Performance Share Plan ("PSP), awards granted under 2016 performance conditions have partially vested, with 40% of the total awards to be issued. To satisfy these grants, 1,232,400 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares"), which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, will be issued.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

The application has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA for listing admission ("Admission") of the Shares to the Official List. The Admission is expected on or around 31 May 2019.

In accordance with FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares of no-par value.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

